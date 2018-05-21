MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old man died Monday morning after crashing into a tow truck while fleeing authorities near Mora, according to the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the pursuit started at about 8 a.m. after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1500 block of 270th Ave. in Mora. When a sheriff’s deputy got to the area, they made contact with an older Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in a field with no license plates.

Two people were sleeping in the front seats, and when the deputy tried to identify them, a female passenger got out of the car. A male driver started the vehicle and fled while throwing an object as he left the field.

A chase ensued and eventually continued onto Highway 65. Authorities say speeds reached 75 miles per hour, and just north of the Kanabec/Aitkin County line, the suspect vehicle veered left and hit a large rollback tow truck that was southbound on Highway 65, had slowed down and pulled over to the shoulder.

Authorities say the 61-year-old tow truck driver got out of his truck and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee died on impact. He was identified as Christopher Scott Podvin. Authorities say Podvin had an outstanding felony body-only warrant for a weapons violation in Pine County.

The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.