MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and his young son drowned while kayaking in northern Minnesota Saturday.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Jesse Anderson of Northwood, Iowa, and his 4-year-old son were kayaking on Hart Lake that afternoon. Deputies got a call at around 1:30 p.m. that their kayak flipped and neither person returned to the surface.

First responders first found the boy when they got to the scene and started CPR. He was rushed to North Memorial Hospital by helicopter, then moved to the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. He died Sunday night after being taken off life support.

Meanwhile, the search continued Saturday for the father. Crews had to stop work Saturday night and resume Sunday morning due to darkness and weather conditions. His body was finally recovered just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says neither victim was wearing a life jacket.