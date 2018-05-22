Filed Under:Benson, Brian Orsten, House Explosion, Swift County Sheriff’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 51-year-old man was hurt in a house explosion Monday afternoon near Willmar, according to the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 3:55 p.m. to a report of an explosion at a residence on the 1300 block of Highway 9 NE in Benson, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Willmar. One person was reportedly injured in the explosion.

When authorities arrived, the victim was taken to Swift County Benson Hospital before being airlifted to Minneapolis for evaluation. Authorities identified the victim as 51-year-old Brian Orsten. His condition is not known.

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the house explosion, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch