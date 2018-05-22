MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 51-year-old man was hurt in a house explosion Monday afternoon near Willmar, according to the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded at about 3:55 p.m. to a report of an explosion at a residence on the 1300 block of Highway 9 NE in Benson, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Willmar. One person was reportedly injured in the explosion.

When authorities arrived, the victim was taken to Swift County Benson Hospital before being airlifted to Minneapolis for evaluation. Authorities identified the victim as 51-year-old Brian Orsten. His condition is not known.

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the house explosion, with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.