MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of immigration protesters shut down a major portion of public transportation Tuesday morning.

The protesters rallied outside the Whipple Federal building — which Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices — starting at around 8:30 a.m. A group of about a dozen people started by blocking the road near the station, then moved the light rail tracks, forcing train passengers to de-board and move to buses.

Metro Transit said service would be disrupted between the 46th Street and Terminal 2 stations.

The protest comes days after Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed a bill from the Minnesota legislature that would stiffened penalties for anyone who blocks a highway or public transportation services.

Comments
  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    May 22, 2018 at 9:35 am

    1st amendment says “Peaceful assembly”

