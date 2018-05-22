MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old Mora man is dead after he crashed while fleeing deputies Monday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

On Monday shortly after 11 a.m., Kanabec County deputies were pursuing a Jeep traveling northbound on Highway 65 near 390th Avenue in Williams Township.

At some point during the pursuit, the Jeep crossed lanes and collided with a 1996 International tow truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Christopher Podvin of Mora, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt and it is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old Tamarack man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Mora Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash while Kanabec County remains the lead agency regarding the initial pursuit.