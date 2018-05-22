Filed Under:David and Elizabeth Weinlick, David Weinlick, Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who married a stranger at Mall of America nearly 20 years ago has lost his battle with cancer.

David and Elizabeth Weinlick got married on June 13, 1998. His family and friends had launched a campaign to find him a wife.

They chose Elizabeth, and the wedding happened that same day.

The husband and wife went on to develop a deep love for one another and have four children.

Last August, after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, they renewed their marriage vows at the place it all began, the Mall of America.

According to his CaringBridge website, David Weinlick died Sunday night.

