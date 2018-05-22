MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an effort to avoid the so-called “summer slide,” Minneapolis Public Schools are launching a summer reading campaign Tuesday.

It’s called “MPS Strong Reads.” The goal is to encourage learning and reading over the summer months. The program includes free book giveaways, creative writing workshops and celebrity readings.

A kickoff campaign takes place this afternoon at the Hmong International Academy in Minneapolis. You can learn more and find out where you can get free books on the Minneapolis Public Schools website.