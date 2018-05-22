MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a staff member at a north Minneapolis high school suffered significant injuries Tuesday morning when he was attacked by a student.

A Minneapolis police spokesperson said the assault happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Harrison Education Center, which serves students with severe behavioral and emotional disorders.

Emergency crews brought the male staff member to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. His name was not released.

Police say an 18-year-old student was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the staff member required “emergency medical attention,” but gave no details on the incident, citing data privacy laws.

Police and district officials are investigating.

Tuesday’s incident isn’t the first time a teacher required medical treatment following a student assault at Harrison Education Center.

In 2015, the principal suffered a concussion following an assault from a student.