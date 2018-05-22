MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you ever feel like there are places right in your own back yard you’ve never visited?

A new study by OnePoll along with Zipcar shows one in four Americans have not visited iconic landmarks in their own city.

Places include the Empire State Building to Niagara Falls to Mount Rushmore.

More than half surveyed say there’s a local landmark they want to see but haven’t. And about a third say they haven’t seen some of America’s biggest tourist attractions, like the Grand Canyon.