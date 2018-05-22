MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Waite Park are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who robbed a Subway and threatened its employees Monday evening.

On Monday at 10:55 p.m., police say the Subway at 145 Division Street West was robbed. Two male suspects approached the two employees and threatened them.

Police say one suspect grabbed an employee and threatened the employee with a knife. The other suspect held a covered object and said it was a gun.

After removing a safe from the business, the suspects fled on foot heading east and then loaded the safe into a dark-colored vehicle with dark rims. The vehicle could be Buick or Chrysler 300 style.

The two suspects are described as white males with thin builds, wearing black pants, black hoodies, masks, aviator-type sunglasses and bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact the Waite Park police at 320-251-3281.