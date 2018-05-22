MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When the weather is nice, it’s great to leave the car at home and take a bike.

Now thanks to hundreds of volunteers, new bikes are ready to be given away to kids who don’t have one.

On Tuesday, Thomson Reuters in Eagan hosted its sixth annual “Build-a-Bike” event. In all, 100 bikes were assembled and given safety checks. From there, the bikes were sent to Twin Cities police departments.

Officers will now give them away to kids who could use them.

“They’re out there in the community trying to make a difference in the kids’ lives. They say it just makes a kid’s day. It’s a really nice thing we’re able to do to change a kid’s life,” Craig Yolitz, the vice president of operations for FindLaw and Thomson Reuters, said.

Bikes aren’t the only things being given away. The American Academy of Neurology has donated 100 helmets to accompany the bikes to their new owners.