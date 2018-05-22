MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A western Wisconsin high school soccer coach is accused of sending lewd Snapchat messages to one of his female players.

Benjamin Schrock, of Hudson, Wisconsin, is charged with one felony count of causing a child to view sexual activity and one felony count of exposing a child to harmful material, court documents filed in St. Croix County show.

According to a criminal complaint, a player on the Hudson High School junior varsity soccer team told police that her coach sent her a string of Snapchat messages last month, with some of them showing Schrock naked or in his underwear.

In an interview with police, Schrock admitted to sending an inappropriate image of himself naked in bed, covering his genitals with his hand.

If convicted of the charges, Schrock faces nearly a decade in prison and fines up to $20,000.