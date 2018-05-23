MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sentencing hearing begins Wednesday for a woman who pleaded guilty to trying to hang a toddler at her Minneapolis day care.

Nataliia Karia, 43, pleaded guilty in February to attempted murder. Wednesday’s sentencing comes about a year and a half since the incident, which was not limited to just what happened at her day care.

The judge has granted a special request for our cameras to be inside the courtroom today. Later Wednesday morning, we may hear from Karia and get a further explanation on what set off this rampage.

In November 2016, Uptown Day Care operator Natalia Karia was accused of hanging a 16-month-old boy in her basement because she quote “couldn’t take it anymore”.

According to the criminal complaint, another father dropping his child off was able to rescue to toddler from a noose made of tights. After being caught, Karia took off in her minivan, hitting a bicyclist and another driver along the way.

Eventually, a group of people was able to stop her from jumping off of an overpass. Earlier this year, Karia pleaded guilty to the charges against her, which include 2nd degree murder, assault, leaving the scene of a crash, and criminal vehicular operation.

Karia faces up to 15 years in prison, a time period which will be decided by the judge. Court gets underway at 9 a.m.

Back in February, Karia told the court she had been struggling with mental health issues in the weeks leading up to that hanging. She was told she could use a mental illness defense if this case went to trial, but she declined.