MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fly Sun Country? Expect to see some changes by the end of the year.

The Minneapolis-based low-cost carrier announced Wednesday that its planes will be gutted and remodeled with new seats, which will all have in-seat power, streaming entertainment and recline.

“This will be the largest investment in our passengers’ in-flight experience and in the history of Sun Country Airlines,” the company said in an email to customers.

However, the company is doing away with its first-class service.

In its place will be a “premium” seat option, which will provide more comfort than standard seats and cost less than the previous first-class service, but without the past perks, such as the complimentary meal.

On Sun Country’s Facebook page, company spokespeople said that customers who have already purchased first-class seats won’t be affected by the change.

“Please be patient with us as we work through the transition,” the airline emailed to customers. “When we are done, the result will be a great flight at a great price for every passenger.”