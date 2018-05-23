MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis school staff member is in the hospital in critical condition after a student allegedly assaulted him Tuesday. Now, we know the identities of both the victim and student.

Minneapolis police say the assault happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison Education Center, which serves students with severe behavioral and emotional disorders.

Emergency crews brought the male staff member to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

On Wednesday, WCCO talked with the victim’s brother, who confirmed his identity as Mohammed Dukuly. His brother said Dukuly was in a coma as of Tuesday night.

An HCMC representative confirmed Dukuly is in critical condition.

An 18-year-old student was arrested in connection to the incident and booked into jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Police have since identified the student as 18-year-old Cory David Burfield of St. Paul.

Tuesday’s incident isn’t the first time a teacher required medical treatment following a student assault at Harrison Education Center.

In 2015, the principal suffered a concussion following an assault from a student.