MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re planning on spending time in western Wisconsin this Memorial Day weekend, watch out for bears.

That’s the message from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. A turkey hunter was chased by a bear and cub two weeks ago in St. Croix County. The DNR says that’s unusual behavior.

But still, it set traps and posted signs warning of the aggressive bears. The DNR says if you are in an area where bears live, be loud. Bears can become aggressive when startled.

