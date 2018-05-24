MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people were honored Wednesday for achieving extraordinary environmental results by harnessing the power of partnership.

WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro announced the winners of the 2018 Environmental Initiative Awards in Minneapolis last night.

The organization recognizes the individuals, organizations, businesses, and communities who’ve joined forces to create a better environment for all Minnesotans.

E.I. is a non-profit that builds partnerships with business and government to develop collaborative solutions to Minnesota’s environmental problems.

Below is a full list of winners:

Courageous Innovators – Demetria Fuller and Adam Pruitt, Co-Founders, BrightSide Produce

Critical Collaborator – Ellen Anderson, Executive Director, University of Minnesota Energy Transition Lab

Energy and Climate – Community Solar for Community Action (CS4CA)

Environmental Innovation – Dave Larsen American Indian Tour

Rural Vitality – Root River Field to Stream Partnership

Sustainable Leadership: Large Employer – Land O’Lakes SUSTAIN

Sustainable Leadership: Small Employer – Liberty Apartments and Townhomes