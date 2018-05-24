Filed Under:Environmental Initiative Awards, Frank Vascellaro
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people were honored Wednesday for achieving extraordinary environmental results by harnessing the power of partnership.

WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro announced the winners of the 2018 Environmental Initiative Awards in Minneapolis last night.

The organization recognizes the individuals, organizations, businesses, and communities who’ve joined forces to create a better environment for all Minnesotans.

E.I. is a non-profit that builds partnerships with business and government to develop collaborative solutions to Minnesota’s environmental problems.

Below is a full list of winners:

Courageous InnovatorsDemetria Fuller and Adam Pruitt, Co-Founders, BrightSide Produce

Critical CollaboratorEllen Anderson, Executive Director, University of Minnesota Energy Transition Lab

Energy and ClimateCommunity Solar for Community Action (CS4CA)

Environmental InnovationDave Larsen American Indian Tour

Rural VitalityRoot River Field to Stream Partnership

Sustainable Leadership: Large EmployerLand O’Lakes SUSTAIN

Sustainable Leadership: Small EmployerLiberty Apartments and Townhomes

