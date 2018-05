MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis billboard has struck a cord even though it was only up for one day — and now you have an opportunity to bring a copy home.

The billboard of Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore shows her recreating the famous Michael Jordan wings pose.

Moore was born in 1989, the same year the Jordan poster came out. She has been with Jordan’s brand since she joined the WNBA in 2011 — the first female athlete to do so.

Lynx fans can buy the poster on Friday, June 1.