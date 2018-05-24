MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville are asking residents to be cautious as there has been a black bear spotted in the southeast area of the city.

On Thursday, the city of Burnsville tweeted pictures from a resident who spotted the bear. The bear was last seen entering a heavily wooded area.

“This is not intended to cause alarm, as the bear did not seem to be agitated or aggressive,” a Burnsville official said. “However, people in the area are asked to be vigilant of their surroundings & not leave pets or small children unattended.”

Officials say if the bear is seen and appears aggressive or agitated, 911 should be called. Otherwise, residents are encouraged to avoid the bear and provide the sighting info to the Minnesota DNR.