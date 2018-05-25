ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say charges will not be filed in the death of a bicyclist earlier this month in St. Paul.

Alan Grahn died on May 9 after he was hit by a school bus while on his bike at the intersection of Summit and Snelling Avenues in St. Paul. He was heading home to Minneapolis after having lunch with friends.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said Friday that the driver of the bus, 80-year-old Leland Jacobs, will not face charges in the crash. Authorities say based on the facts provided by St. Paul police, the attorney’s office cannot prove that Jacobs operated the bus in a grossly negligent manner.