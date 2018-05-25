SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check The Live Radar | Photo Gallery | Weather App
Filed Under:Barron County Sheriff's Office, Cumberland, Randy J. Schamberger, Tanning Bed, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking video of multiple people inside a tanning booth in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities say.

The Cumberland Police Department, with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2000 block of 9th Street in Cumberland. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in the city where an electronic device was used to take video inside a tanning booth.

randy schamberger wisconsin Cumberland (Wis.) Man Arrested For Filming People In Tanning Bed

(credit: Barron County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Randy J. Schamberger and booked him into the Barron County Jail on a felony charge of representations depicting nudity and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy. Police say victims in the case have been contacted to determine how long Schamberger has been using the device.

Authorities say the investigation, which is ongoing, has determined there are at least eight victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch