MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking video of multiple people inside a tanning booth in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities say.

The Cumberland Police Department, with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2000 block of 9th Street in Cumberland. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in the city where an electronic device was used to take video inside a tanning booth.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Randy J. Schamberger and booked him into the Barron County Jail on a felony charge of representations depicting nudity and a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy. Police say victims in the case have been contacted to determine how long Schamberger has been using the device.

Authorities say the investigation, which is ongoing, has determined there are at least eight victims.