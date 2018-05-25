MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 68-year-old Chanhassen man is accused of stalking three women in May – and groping one of them, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

George Carlyle faces three charges of felony stalking and one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incidents.

According to the criminal complaint, Carlyle would chose middle-aged women with blonde hair who were leaving the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley and would follow them in his car.

In one instance on May 16, Carlyle allegedly followed a woman to her home in Long Lake, walked up to her and asked for directions. When he got close, he grabbed the back bottom of her dress and began lifting it up. The woman screamed and he left the area.

Authorities say surveillance video shows him following the woman to her home in his vehicle.

Two other incidents happened on May 19 and May 23. On May 23, police pulled over Carlyle and arrested him two blocks from the third victim’s home in Shorewood.

Carlyle allegedly denied he was at the Metropolitan Ballroom until officers told him he had been under surveillance.

If convicted, Carlyle could face up to 5 years in prison for each stalking charge, and up to 1 year in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge.