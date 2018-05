MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in south Minneapolis Friday night.

Police say it happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue in the Phillips neighborhood.

Investigators say an altercation preceded the shooting.

One man suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the condition of the other man is unknown.

Police are still investigating.

Six people were shot three weeks ago near Friday night’s crime scene.