MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sure sign summer is right around the corner: the many communities opening up their pools this weekend.

The Splash Pad in Woodbury was packed with families kicking off the holiday weekend.

The new equipment has the ability to automatically shut off after four minutes of use to try to be more environmentally friendly.

Families said even though it’s hot outside the water helped to cool off.

“The boys have the day off of school so we thought let’s do something while it’s hot out and something that will keep them entertained for the day,” Corinne Olson said. “It’s a precursor to summer having them home all day.”

The splash pad is on the east side of the Health East Sports Center, and is free to use.