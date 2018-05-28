MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several businesses and apartments were destroyed by a major fire overnight, which proved to be very challenging for first responders to put out.

The flames broke out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in a large building at the corner of East Lake Street and Chicago Avenue. It holds a variety of businesses and apartments on the upper floors.

When crews arrived, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the basement. They were able to evacuated everyone from the upstairs apartments, but after making those rescues, the floors became unsafe and wobbly.

Taylor Harrison, who worked in the building, says she lost all of her music recordings and artwork in the fire.

“There were a couple different people in the building who were all artists, maybe the majority of the building, actually,” she said. “There were a few different recording studios, hip-hop studios, dance studios, someone who did painting.”

After the biggest flames were extinguished, fire crews were playing defense.

“This is a very big building, it takes up more than half the block, and these old structures burning like this, we’re defensive now. We’re just making sure it doesn’t spread,” Deputy Fire Chief Todd White said.

Fire officials are not sure whether or not the building had working smoke detectors at this point. The basement of the building did have a sprinkler system in place.

One big concern for firefighters is the intense heat we have been experiencing, combined with the heat of the fire. One first responder was checked out for smoke inhalation, but other than that, no injuries were reported.

There were several businesses in the building, including a restaurant, a Latin dance studio, a clothing store, hair salon and phone repair shop.