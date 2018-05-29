Filed Under:Prince, Turks And Caicos Islands

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A private retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands that’s believe to be Prince’s only remaining property in his real estate portfolio is up for auction.

A New York auction house is taking sealed bids on the 5.7-acre property which is surrounded by water on three sides and includes several structures with more than 10,000 square feet.

There are two private beaches, a marina and a long, winding driveway that Prince painted purple after he bought the property, including adjacent lots, in 2011 for $13 million.

The auction ends on July 12. Real estate experts say the property is expected to sell for at least $15 million. Prince’s estate began selling his real estate holdings in late 2016. Prince died of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl on April 21, 2016.

