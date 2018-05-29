MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota baseball team prepares for the NCAA Tournament at home, starting on Friday.

And they have one player preparing to be drafted high into professional baseball. His name is Terrin Vavra, the third of three baseball-playing sons of Joe Vavra, and that name should ring familiar to baseball.

There is a standout on the Gophers NCAA Tournament baseball team, Terrin Vavra. He will be drafted high enough to probably entice him to leave after his run with the Gophers ends.

“My time at Minnesota has been awesome. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities the coaches and the university has presented me with,” Vavra said. “Just trying to keep that mindset going forward and whatever happens, happens.”

He’s prepared for this day because he’s been around his dad so long. The final of three children. Joe Vavra was a long-time coach for the Twins, where Terrin learned.

“We worked in the cage during games and you were putting balls on the tee for (Joe) Mauer, (Justin) Morneau, (Denard) Span, (Michael) Cuddyer, (Jim) Thome. All the big boys,” Joe Vavra said.

Dad is now working on Ron Gardenhire’s staff in Detroit. That means he keeps up with his son. Watching on television and on his phone, but always in touch.

Yes it’s all about technology these days that keeps him in touch.

“The Jetson’s, you know, the Jetson’s are here. It’s crazy but it’s cool. It keeps me linked to him and our course cell phones, I get the daily call from all the boys,” Joe Vavra said.

That’s the influence of a baseball dad, always present.

“He’ll lecture me about baseball and stuff but most importantly he cares about how I carry myself on and off the field,” Terrin said.

That is what means most to dad, that son in on track.in everything.

“He’s playing like himself. He’s a good athlete. You can see the confidence in the field and he seems to be a pretty good leader because you can see his teammates rally around him,” Joe Vavra said.