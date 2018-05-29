Festival season in Minnesota kicks off in earnest in June. There are plenty of things to do in every corner of the state.

Richmond

Minnesota Homegrown Kickoff

June 1-3

One of four annual festivals run by the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association, the Homegrown Kickoff offers live music, jam sessions, music classes, camping, and crafts and food.

St. Paul

Grand Old Day

June 3

St. Paul’s Grand Avenue welcomes the entire family for entertainment, kids’ activities, food, drink, art fair, parade—pretty much everything you need.

Minneapolis

Twin Cities Pride

June 5-24

Parade, queer prom, concerts, family fun day, a night out with Chelsea Handler, an art show—this is one packed event.

Worthington

Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and Unvarnished Music Festival

June 8-10

A windsurfing championship combined with an indie music festival. Makes sense. See the website for this year’s musicians.

Cass Lake

Chippewa Triathlon

June 9

Why swim when you can portage and canoe?

St. Joseph

Caramel Roll Ride

June 9

Go on a beautiful bike ride—and eat caramel rolls along the way. Could it get any better?

Twin Cities

Northern Spark

June 15-16

Visit the Cities after hours, and see what kinds of creativity take place.

Grand Rapids

Wizard of Oz Festival

June 14-17

Formerly the Judy Garland Festival, the birthplace of Judy Garland has rebranded its annual festival for the classic movie. Events include a poppy seed planting at the Museum, musical entertainment, Judy Jeopardy, The Wizard of Oz on the big screen, kids’ activities, and Beyond the Rainbow: Judy at Carnegie Hall, performed by Judy impersonator Jody Briskey.

Rochester

Rochesterfest

June 16-24

A celebration of all things Rochester, this is a busy week: lumberjack championships; volleyball and fishing tournaments; cemetery walks; music and dancing; treasure hunt; historic walking tours; parade; and even a hot air balloon race.

Minneapolis

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

June 15-17

It’s hard to imagine a more scenic location for this jack-of-all-trades festival: juried art show, Art of the Car display, and live music.

Virginia

Land of the Loon Festival

June 16-17

A celebration of the various ethnic groups that settled into northeastern Minnesota. Food, music, arts and crafts from around the world.

St. Paul

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

June 21-23

Enjoy a (hopefully) beautiful visit to Mears Park while soaking in the musical stylings of the McNasty Brass Band, the Nelson Devereaux Quartet, the Dave Brattain Quartet, and a Scat-Off, among many others.

St. Cloud

St. Cloud Granite City Days

June 21-24

Celebrate the Granite City’s heritage at this annual festival, complete with fly-in pancake breakfast, tours of historic homes, a 5K run, and bike races.

Winona

Great River Shakespeare Festival

June 22-Aug. 5

The annual Shakespeare Festival offers two of the Bard’s plays: All’s Well That Ends Well and A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream. The festival also offers Shakespeare in Love and Venus in Fur. See website for schedule and ticket information.

Moorhead

Scandinavian Hjemkomst Festival

Jun 22-23

A joint Scandinavian festival presented by local Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Icelandic, and Swedish groups, this annual celebration includes a Scandinavian music groups, puppet shows, and of course—lots of Scandinavian food. This year’s focus is on Sweden.

Henderson

Sauerkraut Days

June 22-24

Parades, tournaments, food and music—and a sauerkraut eating contest. Are you up to the challenge?

Scandia

Midsommar Dag

June 23

Held at the lovely Gammelgarden Museum, this festival offers Swedish music, a pig roast smorgasbord, Swedish Hambo dancers, and all manner of crafts and activities (butter making, hoop rolling). Or just enjoy a beautiful summer day at this living history site which features several original immigrant homes and buildings.

Winona

31st Annual Winona Dixieland Festival

June 30

Live Dixieland bands, all day, outside. Perfect summer event.

Note: A huge variety of events and festivals are listed on the website of the Minnesota Historical Society.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.