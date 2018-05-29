MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be more than airplanes taking to the runway today at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Delta is unveiling new uniforms for more than 60,000 employees. Lands’ End partnered with fashion designer Zac Posen to develop the new designs.

The company’s last uniform update for gate agents and flight attendants was 2006, while maintenance and cargo employees last saw their uniforms updated in 2000.

Posen, along with Delta and Lands’ End officials, will be at the runway show unveiling this morning.