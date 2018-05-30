MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen is holding three town hall meetings Wednesday, following criticism for not holding in-person meetings before now.

He has previously held several telephone town hall meetings.

The first town hall was at Hamel Community Center Wednesday morning. His second was scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Chanhassen American Legion. And at 7 p.m., he’ll hold his final one of the day at the Brooklyn Park Community Center.

The first town hall meeting, at Hamal, was packed; it was a small venue where participants had to get tickets beforehand that were checked at the door.

Paulsen, a Republican, represents Minnesotas 3rd Congressional district, which includes Twin Cities suburbs like Edina, Minnetonka, Maple Grove and Brooklyn Park. It is a district that went overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Paulsen was repeatedly questioned about his voting record, a record that is more conservative than many of the people in his district. WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports Paulsen was laughed at as he defended President Donald Trump’s tax bill.

A handful of protestors objected to the format of the event, which was announced over the weekend. One person WCCO spoke to said their request for tickets was not granted.

Paulsen faces first-time candidate Dean Phillips, a businessman and philanthropist. Paulsen currently has $2 million in cash in his campaign war chest. compared to Phillips’ $600,000.