MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fire investigators say they don’t know what caused a weekend fire that destroyed a Minneapolis building that housed businesses, apartments and artists’ lofts.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said Wednesday that investigators were not able to get inside due to the condition of the building and the risk of collapse. So the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined.

Authorities declared the building structurally unsound, and the building was demolished Wednesday.

The fire broke out over Memorial Day weekend in the old Roberts Shoes building at the corner of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

