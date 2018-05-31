MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new music video for Maroon 5’s new song “Girls Like You” features cameos from a host of female notables, like Ellen DeGeneres, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Lopez.

But it also includes one face very familiar to Minnesotans, along with anyone who subscribes to Time Magazine.

Rep. Ilhan Omar made headlines when she became the first Somali-American Muslim legislator voted into office in the U.S. She was elected to Minnesota’s House of Representatives in 2016.

Omar tweeted Thursday about being invited by Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine to film the music clip, to which she said her response was, “You have no choice but to say yes!”

Other cameos in the clip include Millie Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Danica Patrick, and Sarah Silverman.

Omar’s cameo appears at roughly 3 minutes, 50 seconds into the music video, and then again in the final shot.