MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s going to be a busy weekend of Campaign 2018 coverage, with both parties holding their nominating conventions.

This Thursday, the focus will be on former governor Tim Pawlenty. Pawlenty is holding a news conference where he’ll announce his running mate.

He entered the race for his old seat last month. However, Pawlenty is not planning to attend the Republican party convention.

He has said he’ll make his case to voters in the Aug. 14 primary instead.