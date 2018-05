MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wahlberg brothers will be in Minnesota Thursday for the grand opening of their new restaurant.

Wahlburgers officially opened last week at the Mall of America. The burger chain is a partnership with Hy-Vee. The menu features their signature burgers, steak cut fries and Smoked Bacon Mac n’ Cheese.

Mark, Paul and Donnie Wahlberg will be on hand for a grand opening celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mall of America’s rotunda.