MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl was rescued from a pool in Edina Saturday, just 24 hours after a young boy nearly drowned in Wright County.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at Normandy House Apartments off Valley View Road.

The girl was taken to a hospital. Investigators do not have an update on her condition as of late Saturday night.

Kris Reuter, who lives at the apartment complex, talked to WCCO off-camera. He says he was in the laundry room when someone frantically ran inside needing help. Reuter says the girl was at the bottom of the pool in the deep end.

He dove in and pulled her out, and says she did no have a pulse. Reuter says his next thought was to try CPR, but by then paramedics had arrived and took over from there.

He was not sure how the girl ended up in the pool. Investigators have not released the events leading up to the near drowning.

A day earlier in Wright County, a 3-year-old boy was found unconscious in a backyard pool, and remains hospitalized.

Less than two weeks before that, a construction worker rescued a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool at an Eagan apartment complex.

Water safety experts say parents and guardians should keep three things in mind whenever they are with a child near water. First, have a designated pool watcher. Second, make sure children who cannot swim the length of the pool wear a life jacket at all times. And third, if there appears to be a drowning, remember to “throw, don’t go.” Use a flotation or pool device rather than jumping in to avoid a possible double drowning.