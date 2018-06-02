MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 60-year-old Iowa man died in southern Minnesota Friday morning after his motorcycle collided with a horse.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before noon on Highway 44, just north of the Iowa border in Fillmore County.

Timothy Holt, of Decorah, Iowa, was riding his Harley-Davidson on the two-lane highway amid rolling hills when a horse that was grazing broke free of its chain and entered the roadway.

Holt tried to brake and swerve, but couldn’t avoid the horse.

The patrol says Holt died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.