MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Heavy smoke from a fire at an apartment building in Little Canada Saturday night left some residents trapped in the building.

Authorities say someone set a couch on fire in the stairwell of the apartment building at 153 Little Canada Road. Several people were trapped on balconies of the building, unable to get through the heavy smoke pouring through the hallways.

Fire Chief Don Smiley says the fire was quickly extinguished and the smoke was extracted from the building. The only reported injury was from someone with asthma issues in the heavy smoke.