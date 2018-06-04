MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of Amazon workers voiced their concerns Monday over unfair conditions at company warehouses.

On Monday morning, a group of the Muslim workers spoke out in Eagan about what they consider dangerous and unfair workloads.

They are observing Ramadan, a religious holiday where they can’t eat or drink during daylight hours.

The workers say their responsibilities have increased, as their supervisors told them some two-person jobs will now be handled by one person.

Following Monday’s demonstration, workers presented their managers a letter with their concerns.

Ernesto Apreza, aspokesperson for the internet giant, said the company respects the religious practices of employees and offers accommodations as needed.

“We have a temporary prayer room at this location and are in the process of building a permanent one,” he said, adding that employees are paid more than $15 an hour plus benefits.

Amazon is one of the state’s largest employers of East African workers.