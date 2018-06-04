Filed Under:Drowning, Woodland Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a west metro swimming pool over the weekend.
Authorities in Wright County say the child died in the hospital Sunday.

On Friday night, the boy was found unconscious in an above-ground pool in Woodland Township, which is about 40 miles west of Minneapolis.

The boy’s name has yet to be released. The incident remains under investigation.

