MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a west metro swimming pool over the weekend.
Authorities in Wright County say the child died in the hospital Sunday.
On Friday night, the boy was found unconscious in an above-ground pool in Woodland Township, which is about 40 miles west of Minneapolis.
The boy’s name has yet to be released. The incident remains under investigation.