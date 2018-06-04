A few weeks ago, we met up with friends at Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. If you haven’t visited, it’s a lively taproom in the North Loop offering fun and fruity beer collaborations like fruit punch milkshake IPA and maple syrup and waffle oatmeal stout. They also have a permanent food truck (Wed-Sun), The Curious Goat, known for their fabulous goat cheese curds with spicy honey dipping sauce.

While I’m addicted to those cheese curds, I recently discovered my new favorite salad. Since this salad seems to have made a one-night-only appearance, I had to recreate it for my own enjoyment.

Luckily, I took good notes on it’s components so the recreation was quite easy. And delicious. We just returned from a 2-week trip traveling around Europe and were in need of a strong dose of veggies to get back on track. I made this as part of my meal prep and added pistachios for some more protein and crunch. It’s easy to assemble ahead of time and I always keep the dressing, nuts, and onions separate to add just before serving.

Curious Goat’s Apple Arugula Goat Cheese Salad

(serves 4)

1 large shallot, julienned

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 packages arugula

1/4 cup mint, chopped

1/4 cup basil, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 medium crisp, green apple, julienned

1 medium crisp, red apple, julienned

1 bunch radishes, julienned

4 oz. crumbled goat cheese

1/4 cup chopped pistachios

Salt and pepper, to taste

Simple Vinaigrette

Prior to serving, soak shallot in red wine vinegar and a sprinkle of salt. Set aside. Alternatively, make quick pickled shallots.

In a large serving bowl, toss arugula and herbs. Add apple and radishes and toss with a small amount of vinaigrette, adding more dressing as desired. Season with salt and pepper and top with crumbled goat cheese, pistachios and drained shallots and serve.