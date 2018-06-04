MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A dog stolen from a Robbinsdale family during an overnight burglary last week was found safe on Monday.

Officials with Ruff Start Rescue posted on Twitter Monday night that Shermie was found safe and back in rescue. Officials with the shelter couldn’t release any details on where or how Shermie was found, as the case remains under investigation.

BEST NEWS EVER! WE FOUND SHERMIE! He is back safely in rescue!! We can not disclose the details of the situation due to it still being an open investigation. But he is HOME. SHERMIE IS SAFE!! Thank you to everyone who helped us. Because of you, this boy is SAFE! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/qODt7M8H8w — Ruff Start Rescue (@ruffstartrescue) June 5, 2018

A Robbinsdale couple, their toddler and newborn were all sleeping when a burglar broke into their home. The suspect took everything of value, and even Shermie, the family dog.

The search for the suspect is ongoing, but Shermie is back with his family.