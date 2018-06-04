MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash in western Wisconsin late last month has claimed the life of another person.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that 17-year-old Kali Laqua, of Amery, Wisconsin, died in the hospital Friday.

She was involved in the May 27 crash on Highway 46, just south of Amery.

Witnesses reported that Laqua was driving a Ford F-150 that morning when the truck crossed the center lines and collided head-on with a Ford Ranger.

A passenger in the Ranger, 57-year-old Brenda Soderberg, died at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized.

A passenger in Laqua’s truck was also hurt, but suffered non-life-threatening wounds.