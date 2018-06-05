Filed Under:Lake Oliver, Missing boater, Ricky Longnecker, Swift County Sheriff’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the body of a boater who went missing on a western Minnesota lake on Sunday was recovered Tuesday.

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call just before midnight on Sunday that a local fisher’s boat was on shore at Lake Oliver. The angler was not near the boat.

Several agencies responded, and a search started to find 60-year-old Ricky Longnecker of Appleton. Authorities say Longnecker’s body was found at about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday on the south side of Lake Oliver.

The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.

