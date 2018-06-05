MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The dates and times have been set for the University of Minnesota baseball team’s Super Regional at Oregon State.

It’s a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series. Game one will be at 4 p.m. central time Friday in Corvallis, Ore., and televised on ESPN 2.

The Gophers are the No. 14 overall seed, Oregon State is ranked No. 3. The second game will be on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m., and if necessary, the final game will be Sunday night at 8 p.m.

The College World Series starts June 16 in Omaha, Neb.

The Minnesota Twins drafted Oregon State’s starting outfielder, Trevor Larnach, with the No. 20 overall pick Monday night and they reportedly have a deal in place whenever Oregon State’s season ends.

Gophers shortstop Terrin Vavra was taken in the third round by the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Vavra was a first team All-American, hitting .393.

“Well my mind is kind of on what’s before me with the Gophers and I’m excited obviously for the opportunity with the Rockies,” Vavra said. “But also really looking forward to this weekend and getting a chance to compete where no Gopher team has competed before.”