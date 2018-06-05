MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorcyclist attempting to flee police is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a vehicle late Tuesday morning in Fridley.

A Fridley police sergeant attempted to stop the motorcyclist at about 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 61st Ave. NE and University Ave. NE. The motorcyclist had been driving recklessly, showing conduct that he wanted the police to try to stop him.

The sergeant activated his lights, and the motorcyclist fled southbound on University Avenue at a high rate of speed. The sergeant didn’t pursue and turned off his lights. Fridley police didn’t pursue due to policy and safety concerns. The motorcyclist continued at a high rate of speed and didn’t stop for traffic lights.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist went through 49th Ave. NE and ran a red light. He was driving more than 100 miles per hour and not wearing a helmet when he hit the rear driver’s side of a vehicle going through the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, cooperated at the scene with authorities and is not suspected of being impaired.

The incident is being investigated by the Fridley Police Department, with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.