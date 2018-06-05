MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man is facing assault charges after admitting to shooting an 18 year old at a Crystal skate park, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Witnesses say Ivan Giovani Hernandez-Enriquez, from Crystal, was arguing with the victim at the park in the late afternoon of June 1 when he pulled out a 9mm handgun.

After he appeared to deliberate where he was going to shoot the victim, he took aim at his thigh and fired. Hernandez-Enriquez then fled the scene in a vehicle. He was later tracked down by police at a Crystal apartment building.

The victim suffered massive bleeding from the gunshot wound. He was hospitalized in critical condition, and was unable to speak until Monday. He told investigators he had been in a feud with Hernandez-Enriquez, expecting their June 1 altercation to lead to a fistfight -– an expectation also held by the witnesses.

The suspect told police that he did shoot the victim, but did not try to kill him. He also admitted to tossing the weapon into a lake.

He was charged with both first- and second-degree felony assault, and could face up to 27 years in prison if convicted.