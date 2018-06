MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people found dead inside of a north Minneapolis residence Wednesday were likely overdose victims.

First responders were called to the 4500 block of Lyndale Avenue North at about 5:30 p.m. on a report of a woman and a man who were deceased.

Police say foul play is not suspected, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office is assisting in the investigation.