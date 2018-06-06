MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A line of severe storms is rolling over the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning after hitting St. Cloud and western Minnesota overnight.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Mankato MN, New Ulm MN, North Mankato MN until 5:15 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/IDeif4o2EU — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 6, 2018

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect until 5:15 a.m. in southern Minnesota, just southwest of the Twin Cities, in the Mankato area. Heavy rain, strong winds and even hail were reported in the area.

Northwest of the Twin Cities, near St. Cloud, that line of storms isn’t quite as strong, but still producing strong winds and heavy rain, according to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman. Just north of there, in Crosslake, a massive downpour made for impressive rain totals.

Crosslake got SOAKED. 2.5" of rain in about 4 hours. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LHjFd2G3nP — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) June 6, 2018

The line of storms produced dangerous winds overnight in western Minnesota, with 65 mph gusts reported at around 1:45 a.m. near the North and South Dakota borders.

WCCO Weather Watchers reported pea to marble-sized hail in both areas in the early morning hours, though the Twin Cities likely won’t see that hail. By the time storms arrived in the Metro Wednesday morning, Weather Watchers reported wind gusts up to 45 mph in the northwestern and southwestern suburbs.

The severe weather threat will pass through the Twin Cities quickly, before the busiest parts of rush hour, clearing out by 7 a.m. There may be some rain showers lingering behind that storm, Brickman said.

The storms will bring humidity back to the Twin Cities, with dew points climbing back into the 60s by Wednesday afternoon. With a high of 81 degrees forecast in Minneapolis, that should bring a muggy feel back into the air later this week.