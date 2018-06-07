MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats have a boisterous five-way contest for attorney general and won’t have a winner until the August primary.

Meanwhile, Republicans want to recapture the attorney general’s office for the first time since 1971.

Eagan lawyer Doug Wardlow says he’s the one who can make it happen.

Minnesota Republicans haven’t won the attorney general’s office in nearly half a century.

“And we are going to fundamentally shake up St. Paul,” Wardlow said.

He is the endorsed Republican candidate to succeed Democrat Lori Swanson, who’s running for governor.

He says he’d be a much more aggressive attorney general, focusing on criminal law, public safety, welfare fraud and business regulations.

“It’s a very significant office,” Wardlow said. “We need to make sure the attorney general is focusing on the rule of law first, standing up for the rule of law, standing up for the Constitution, making sure that our laws are enforced and making sure our fundamental rights are protected.”

Wardlow says his attorney general’s office will focus on consumer issues. But he’s also interested in free speech and religious freedom.

Wardlow works with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian group that successfully defended a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

In Belle Plaine, he fought to allow a veteran’s group to place a monument with a cross at a war memorial in a public park.

And he says he’ll investigate illegal voting in Minnesota.

“We are just simply going to send a message that we’re going to enforce the law, and if you intentionally cast an illegal ballot in this state, there’s a good chance you’re going to go to jail,” he said.

The 40-year old Eagan attorney is a strong Donald Trump supporter.

He expects Keith Ellison to emerge from the turbulent Democratic attorney general primary contest, but calls him “extreme.”

“Keith Ellison is leading the extreme team of hyper partisan leftists,” Wardlow said. “He is completely unfit for office.”

Wardlow will face Republicans Sharon Anderson and Robert Lessard in the August primary.