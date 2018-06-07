By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Bill Hudson, Drugs, Local TV, Marijuana, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Thursday that his department is going to halt stings targeting marijuana sales.

The department’s decision came after a request from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

A report found that during a four-month period stretching from January to May, in police stings involving small amounts of marijuana almost exclusively, almost every single person arrested was black.

The conclusion of the report was that the stings had the effect of racially targeting those arrested.

“I believe strongly that marijuana should be a lowest level enforcement priority and that it should be fully legalized at the state level,” Frey said in a statement. “That support for full legalization, however, does not negate the need for our officers to make the necessary arrests to get guns off our streets and end the sale of life-threatening narcotic drugs like heroin.”

Arradondo said it was an “unintended consequence.”

According to the police department, the change in policy will affect the entire city.

